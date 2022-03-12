Left Menu

Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history

India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday became the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Women's World Cup history.

Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history
India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday became the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Women's World Cup history. Goswami surpassed the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lynette Ann Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988. The 39-year-old bagged the 40th wicket against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

Goswami took the record wicket in the 36th over of the innings against the West Indies. She scalped the wicket of Anisa Mohammed who chipped the ball straight up and mid-wicket went back to catch it. In India's opening match, she bowled a brilliant spell, returning 2/26, in India's win over Pakistan. On Thursday, she equalled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup against New Zealand.

In an illustrious career spanning two decades, Goswami has taken part in the five Women's Cricket World Cups since 2005. (ANI)

