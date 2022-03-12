Women's CWC: Among my top three knocks, says Smriti Mandhana after 123 against WI

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana who smashed a brilliant ton against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Saturday, said this was her one of the best knocks. Brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by courageous bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 155 runs.

This is West Indies' first defeat in the ongoing World Cup. Batting first, Indian opening batter Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from just 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8. The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian team in the World Cup. "The way Yastika started that gave me a lot of confidence and after we lost three wickets I had to put on a brake and really happy with the way Harry (Harmanpreet) played as well. We did not get a good start in the last game and we discussed about that and momentum is very crucial and that's what Yastika did, taking on the bowlers from the start," said Smriti Mandhana.

Indian opening batter Smriti scored 123 while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109. The score of 317 is the highest by the Women in Blue in the World Cup. "I would say this is among my top three knocks. After last game we really want to come back strong and considering the situation, I would rate this knock a bit higher (among her five ODI tons)," she added.

For West Indies, Anisa Mohammed scalped two wickets while Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, and Aaliyah Alleyne took one apiece. (ANI)

