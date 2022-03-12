Left Menu

India duo lead Ahmedabad Wingers to back-to-back Round titles in 3x3 Pro Basketball League

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:17 IST
Ahmedabad Wingers of 3X3 Professional Basketball League after winning (Image: 3BL/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Led by the India duo of Amritpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Ahmedabad Wingers cruised to their second straight 'Round' title in Conference B of 3BL here at the Hotel Wyndham. The '3BL' is the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The third season of the league is seeing participation from top national and international men's and women's 3X3 basketball players. The undersized Ligers were no match for the Wingers anchored by the 7 feet tall Amritpal Singh. The Wingers' 21-10 Finals winning margin was identical to their pool stage victory over the same opponents. In the early goings, Ligers tried to go toe for toe, trailing 6-7. But Wingers' backup player Gurbaaz Singh Sandhu, who replaced the injured Rajan Sharma in the squad, hit two straight two pointers to put the game out of contention.

Thereafter the international duet of Bhriguvanshi and Amritpal completed the formalities of an easy double-digit win. "My team is good. It is not just about me. We have the most experienced Vishesh [Bhriguvanshi] who's helped me a lot in playing both offence and defence. Our strategy is to play tough, put in the effort and win," said Amritpal, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for this Round. (ANI)

