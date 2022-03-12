Ind Vs SL, 2nd Test (D/N): Visitors wreak havoc on hosts as top-order comes a cropper (Tea, Day-1)

The hosts famed batting line-up came a complete cropper as they lost all their four top-order batters including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply going into Tea on Day-1 of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in his maiden Day-Night Test as a captain but his team got off to a worst possible start as a local lad and opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed run out by Praveen Jayawickrama for 4 in the second over of the match with a score of only 10 runs on the board.

Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was introduced into the attack as early as the eighth over and he got the prized scalp of skipper Rohit Sharma in his second over for 15 as India were reduced to 29/2 within 10 overs. Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari then stitched a 47-run partnership but Sri Lankan bowlers kept on persisting and were rewarded with the wicket of Hanuma Vihari for 31. Vihari was dismissed by Praveen Jayawickrama caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella to leave India tottering at 76/3.

Rishabh Pant walked in to bat and started playing aggressive shots but from the other end, India were dealt with another severe blow as Dhananjaya de Silva got the big wicket of Virat Kohli's leg before wicket for 23 to leave India in deep trouble at 86 for 4. India were 93/4 going into Tea with Pant unbeaten on 16 and Shreyas Iyer not out on 1.

Brief Scores: India 93/4 (Hanuma Vihari 31, Virat Kohli 23, Rishabh Pant 16*; Dhananjaya de Silva 1/2, Lasith Embuldeniya 1/28) vs SL (ANI)

