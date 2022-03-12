Women's CWC: Mithali Raj hails 'approach and attitude' of Indian team after win over WI

Captain Mithali Raj praised the team's approach and attitude as it was really needed in the match. India defeated West Indies by 155 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by courageous bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 155 runs. This is West Indies' first defeat in the ongoing World Cup.

Batting first, India's opening batter Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from just 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8. The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian team in the World Cup. "Couldn't have asked for a better effort from the girls. The way they stepped up in a crunch game like this. It had a lot to do with the nerves, Everybody knew about the importance of this game. We needed to step up. Windies came into this game with two wins and we came in after a loss. You need to be a little flexible.," said Mithali Raj in the post-match presentation

Captain Raj praised the Indian batters for brilliant performance and she added, "The way Smriti and Kaur played sensibly. It is good to have youngsters around. The young ones ease out the nerves by cracking a few jokes. What worked for us was our approach and attitude, The next game might be on different ground and different conditions. But our approach can be consistent." West Indies bowled out for 162 in 40.3 overs. Jhulan Goswami scalped her record-breaking wicket in the 36th over while Sneh ended the day with three wickets against her name.

For West Indies, Anisa Mohammed scalped two wickets while Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, and Aaliyah Alleyne took one apiece. (ANI)

