Vanshaj, Aman advance to youth men's finals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

India had won 39 medals, including 14 gold, in the last edition of the tournament held in Dubai in 2021.The tournament has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries, including from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:04 IST
Indian boxers Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) registered commanding wins to enter the youth men's finals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Last edition's silver medallist Vanshaj knocked out Syria’s Ahmad Nabaa in a referee stopping the contest verdict in the first round itself while Aman too produced an equally aggressive display to secure a convincing 4-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tim Ofeypotashov in his semifinal bout late on Friday night.

Another youth boxer Anand Yadav, who was initially declared to have won his 54kg semifinal bout against Uzbekistan’s Abduvali Buriboev 3-2, ended his campaign with a bronze medal after his opponent protested and the decision was reversed. Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj and Aman will be the three Indians who will feature in the youth men's finals while seven will play in finals among women on Monday.

In the junior finals scheduled on Sunday, 15 Indian boxers, including 11 men and four women, will fight for gold medal.

With 21 medals in junior and 18 in youth section, the Indian contingent has already secured 39 medals at the prestigious continental tournament where both the age groups of men and women -- youth and junior -- are being played together. India had won 39 medals, including 14 gold, in the last edition of the tournament held in Dubai in 2021.

The tournament has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries, including from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

