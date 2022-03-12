'Stressed, fatigued' Shakib now declares availability for SA tour

In a fresh twist, premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan on Saturday has declared his availability for the upcoming South Africa tour, days after he had pulled out citing ''stress and fatigue''.

Shakib was given a rest for two months -- till April 30 -- from all formats by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which now has been let-red-faced.

In a turn of events, BCB president Nazmul Hassan announced that Shakib is available for the upcoming ODI and Test series beginning at Centurion on March 18.

''Shakib is available for all the formats for the South Africa tour. He will travel to South Africa tomorrow,'' Hasan said here.

''We have to remember that the senior players go through tremendous pressure," he said.

''We have to play 14 ODIs, 15 T20Is this year, and we have to play eight Tests as well. It's tough for our senior players to play all these matches. We have to understand it,'' he added. The Bangladesh team has already left for the series and Shakib will depart on Sunday, he added.

Following his poor show against Afghanistan -- 74 runs and seven wickets from three ODIs and two T20Is -- the 34-year-old had said he felt like a ''passenger'' and informed the Board he was mentally fatigued and physically stressed to be considered for the South Africa tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)