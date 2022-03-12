Left Menu

Ind Vs SL, 2nd Test (D/N): Just decided I couldn't get out defending the ball, says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in taking India's total to 252 in the first innings of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Iyer scored 92 of 98 balls hitting 10 fours and four sixes.

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in taking India's total to 252 in the first innings of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Iyer scored 92 of 98 balls hitting 10 fours and four sixes. "I just decided I couldn't get out defending the ball because there was more chance of getting out that way. So we had to have that intent," said Shreyas Iyer after the end of the day's play.

Shreyas Iyer looked on course for yet another Test ton but the Mumbai lad was dismissed 8 runs short of the triple-figure mark. "I didn't think of the 100 until I reached the 80s. Jassi was defending so well I never felt I can take a single only the fifth or the sixth. I don't have any regrets, I could have got out before as well. When the ball was new, it seamed and swung for us, " told Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer scored runs in tough conditions and was also involved in crucial partnerships with Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to take the team's total to a respectable 252 after tottering at 126 for 5. After Iyer's impressive knock Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka batters to leave them tottering at 86/6 at stumps on Day-1. (ANI)

