NHL roundup: Jackets catch Wild in final minute, win in shootout

Zach Werenski scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots, plus two of three in the shootout, as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild. Yegor Chinakhov scored the night's first goal and the only one in the shootout as the Blue Jackets rebounded from Thursday's disheartening 6-0 loss to the host New York Islanders. They were 0-2-2 in their previous four games.

Soccer-Spurs boss Conte to discuss contract extension at end of season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expressed his commitment to the club and said he would discuss a potential extension to his contract at the end of the season. The Italian, who joined Spurs on an 18-month contract in November, appeared to question his own future at the club after their defeat to Burnley in February, but has since walked back his statements.

Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win

Andy Murray overcame a slow start and a third set service break to beat Taro Daniel 1-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Friday and notch his 700th career win. With the victory, the Briton became the 18th player of the Open era to achieve the feat on the ATP Tour.

Golf-Ko COVID-positive, withdraws from Saudi Ladies International

Defending champion Lydia Ko has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from next week's Saudi Ladies International, tournament organisers said on Saturday. New Zealand's Ko is in isolation after testing positive following the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last week, where she finished tied for 23rd.

Motor racing-Alpine offer Australian reserve Piastri to McLaren as F1 stand-in

Alpine have offered their reserve driver Oscar Piastri as a Formula One stand-in for rivals McLaren, giving the team more options to choose from if COVID-stricken Daniel Ricciardo is unable to race in next weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Ricciardo, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, was forced to sit out the whole of the final Bahrain pre-season test which ended on Saturday.

Soccer-Premier League board strips Chelsea owner Abramovich of club directorship

The Premier League board has disqualified Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich as a director at the English top-flight soccer club after he was sanctioned by the British government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2527612?sf254422036=1 on Saturday. Abramovich, who had been under scrutiny after Russia's invasion, said last week that he was selling the London club. But the sale is now on hold, with Chelsea operating under a special government licence.

Motor racing-Hamilton plays down hopes of starting F1 season with a win

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of starting the Formula One season with a win and said on Saturday his Mercedes lacked a 'considerable amount' of pace. The season begins in Bahrain next week and Hamilton, hoping to win back the title from Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a controversial end to the 2021 season, took the underdog position.

Europe's biggest underground lake hosts stand up paddle board race

Competition at stand up paddle board events is fierce given the sport's rising popularity, but competing on Europe's biggest underground lake adds another level of difficulty. Some 60 athletes took part in Saturday's BAT Race at St-Leonard in Switzerland as part of the seven-stage Alpine Lakes Tour.

Tennis-Raducanu and Halep rise, Pliskova and Muguruza fall at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek all came out on the winning side of three set matches while former world number ones Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza were upset in second round action at Indian Wells on Friday. Raducanu's 6-1 3-6 6-1 victory is the Briton's first at the WTA 1000 event as she looks to get her season on track after falling in the second round at the Australian Open and retiring from Guadalajara with an injury.

NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is not one to call attention to himself, but his players made sure he basked in the limelight for at least a few minutes after he became the NBA's all-time leader in regular-season coaching wins Friday night. The Spurs players kept Popovich on the court to soak in the applause from the home fans after his team rallied for a 104-102 win over the Utah Jazz. He looked uncomfortable amid the attention but finally cracked a smile.

