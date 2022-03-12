Left Menu

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter semi-final of Spain Para Badminton International

World No 1 Pramod Bhagat has booked slots in the semi-final of Spain Para-Badminton International 2022 in singles and mixed doubles while World No 2 Sukant Kadam reached his fourth semi-final in a row in singles at the tournament.

ANI | Cartagena | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:53 IST
Pramod Bhagat in action during Spain Para-Badminton International (Image: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
World No 1 Pramod Bhagat has booked slots in the semi-final of Spain Para-Badminton International 2022 in singles and mixed doubles while World No 2 Sukant Kadam reached his fourth semi-final in a row in singles at the tournament. The Padma Shri Awardee had a field day yesterday where he and his mixed doubles partner Palak Kohli booked their semifinals spot after defeating their Japanese counterparts Taiyo Imai and Noriko Ito in straight games. The final score read 21-14 and 21-12. The World No 1 faced a hiccup when he lost a close game to his Japanese counterpart Daisuke Fujihara 7-21, 21-12 and 18-21 but managed to book a spot in the semifinals with his earlier performance in the league.

The player and his men's doubles Partner Manoj Sarkar bowed out of the competition after facing a second defeat in the league opposite fellow Indian Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupathi. In the semi-final, Pramod Bhagat faces India's Kumar Nitesh whom he earlier defeated in the league rounds 21-14 22-20 and the pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli face India's Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi in the mixed doubles semifinals

Recently promoted World No 2 Sukant Kadam won his final league match against Oleg Dontsov in straight sets. The final score read 22-20 21-14 to take him to the semi-final. Sukant faces World No 1 Lucas Mazur of France. (ANI)

