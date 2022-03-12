Left Menu

Rugby-England lock Ewels gets fastest-ever Six Nations red card

England lock Charlie Ewels was shown a red card in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland at Twickenham - the earliest sending off for any team since the championship began in 1883. Ewels was dismissed after a head on head contact while tackling with opposite number James Ryan 82 seconds into the match.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:57 IST
Rugby-England lock Ewels gets fastest-ever Six Nations red card

England lock Charlie Ewels was shown a red card in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland at Twickenham - the earliest sending off for any team since the championship began in 1883.

Ewels was dismissed after a head on head contact while tackling with opposite number James Ryan 82 seconds into the match. He was completely upright at the contact, giving the officials no room for "mitigation" to reduce the punishment to yellow. Ryan was forced to leave the pitch after the collision.

Ewels is the seventh England player to be sent off and the first since Elliot Daly against Argentina in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022