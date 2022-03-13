Left Menu

German Open: Lakshya Sen stuns World No.1 Viktor Axelsen to enter final

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a stunning comeback in the third and final game against reigning Olympic Gold medallist and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen to win the match 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 that lasted for 70 minutes and enter the final of the German Open Super 300 here at the Westenergie Sporthalle.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 01:35 IST
Laskshya Sen celebrates after beating World No.1 Viktor Axelsen (Image: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a stunning comeback in the third and final game against reigning Olympic Gold medallist and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen to win the match 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 that lasted for 70 minutes and enter the final of the German Open Super 300 here at the Westenergie Sporthalle. This was World Championship bronze medallist's first win against the Olympic Champion in five meetings.

The 20-year old won the opening game by a comfortable margin of 21-13 to take a one-game lead. The top seed Danish player made a roaring comeback in the second game, winning it 21-12 to make it one game apiece. In the third and final game Axelsen was leading 15-8 at one stage and at another stage he was ahead 19-15 but Lakshya made a fighting comeback to win it 22-20.

The World Championship bronze medallist will take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

