Tennis-Medvedev cruises through first match as world number one

The 26-year-old U.S. Open champion is seeking his first win at the Masters 1000 tournament. Spaniard Rafa Nadal was playing American Sebastian Korda after Medvedev's match, seeking his fourth title at the event. Before his match, Nadal announced that he would not compete at the Miami Open, which starts later this month.

Newly-crowned world number one Daniil Medvedev dispatched Tomas Machac 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to cruise into the third round of Indian Wells.

Medvedev's powerful serve and almost impenetrable defence proved too much for the Czech qualifier to handle on a hot day in the Southern California desert. The Russian received a warm welcome from the crowd on Stadium One when he was introduced as the world's top men's player after the match.

"This is the first time I have heard this and people clapped so thanks a lot for the nice welcome," Medvedev said. The 26-year-old U.S. Open champion is seeking his first win at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal was playing American Sebastian Korda after Medvedev's match, seeking his fourth title at the event. Before his match, Nadal announced that he would not compete at the Miami Open, which starts later this month.

