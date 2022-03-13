Left Menu

Cricket-Houston we have lift off as Windies Bonner named Player of Match

West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner has come a long way since plying his trade in the cricket backwater of Texas four years ago and was named Player of the Match as the hosts escaped with a draw in the first test against England on Saturday.

West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner has come a long way since plying his trade in the cricket backwater of Texas four years ago and was named Player of the Match as the hosts escaped with a draw in the first test against England on Saturday. After a nine hour-plus marathon knock of 123 in the first innings, 33-year-old Bonner offered more stout resistance to stave off England's quest for victory in the second.

He played the straightest of bats in taking 34 balls to get off the mark, eventually remaining unbeaten on 38 in North Sound on the island of Antigua. "I like to bat at this venue. I think it's a very good wicket," said Bonner, whose previous century also came at the ground named after the great Viv Richards.

"I just want to play test cricket. Over the years I've developed that discipline to bat long." Bonner's current status is a far cry from 2018, when he played in the Houston League for the Knight Riders.

He made his test debut last February, and in 10 tests has a batting average of nearly 50. "I'm very versatile. I adapt to the situation. Obviously the goal is to bat a lot of balls," he said.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said Bonner had told him before the match that he wanted to bat for at least 300 balls, something he accomplished and then some. "The determination he had was an example for us first innings and today he came again and really showed his worth," Brathwaite said.

"He has a special mindset and set an example for us to follow."

