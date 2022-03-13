Left Menu

Rugby-Georgia to face Australia, Fiji and Wales at 2023 World Cup

Georgia had already secured qualification for the World Cup because Russia is banned from the 2022 European Championship over its invasion of Ukraine, but their win over Romania ensures they finish atop the continental tournament's standings with eight wins and one draw. They take on Spain in their final match of the campaign on March 20.

Georgia defeated Romania 26-23 in Bucharest on Saturday to seal their spot in Pool C of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, where they will take on Australia, Fiji, Wales and another qualifier. Georgia had already secured qualification for the World Cup because Russia is banned from the 2022 European Championship over its invasion of Ukraine, but their win over Romania ensures they finish atop the continental tournament's standings with eight wins and one draw.

They take on Spain in their final match of the campaign on March 20. Spain and Portugal, tied on 25 points, face off on Sunday in a bid to finish second and secure direct qualification for the World Cup Pool B alongside defending champions South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and a qualifier.

The team that finishes third in the table will compete in the final qualification tournament in November.

