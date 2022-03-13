Lahiri eager to get back to action at PLAYERS Championship after two days of unexpected rest

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is feeling recharged and raring to get back to the course after getting an unexpected two day break at the weather-hit USD 20 million PLAYERS Championship.

Lahiri, who had a superb 5-under 67 in the first round, managed to finish his round on Thursday itself, but with continuous poor weather disrupting play the first round actually got over only on Saturday.

Lahiri's second round is yet to begin with the last three days witnessing over 4.5 inches of rain at the venue.

Playing his fifth week in a row, Lahiri looked at this as a blessing in disguise as the rest has recharged him and he gets to start his second round only on Sunday morning at the flagship event, which is now confirmed for a Monday finish.

''It's been a good couple of days off. It's nice to be on what seems like the good side of the draw, and also nice to get some rest as this is my fifth week in a row. It is a welcome break,'' Lahiri said.

''Friday, I didn't do too much, just stayed home, ate, rested and stretched while today, I watched the India vs Sri Lanka second cricket test match on TV in the morning and once the weather cleared up, I got to the golf course, hit some shots and some putts. I wanted to get a taste of the change in conditions due to the wind and temperature.'' The highly challenging Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has not been great for Lahiri over the years.

In five appearances at THE PLAYERS, he has missed four cuts and finished tied 74th in 2019. His form has also been below his expectations this season, with seven missed cuts in 12 starts and a best of T40 to show.

Lahiri is ready for the conditions which are forecasted to be between 2 to 12 degrees Celsius and winds of up to 35kph. On Thursday, Lahiri had revealed that adding 3.5 grams of weight onto his irons' clubheads this week has provided him with greater accuracy with his approach to the greens where he ranked second after the completion of the first round.

''I'll have to hit a lot of low shots and chip shots and have to be creative. Today was just to try to have a little tune-up going into tomorrow. I watched some of the golf and there was a lot of carnage. ''I think I'm ready to go, and obviously looking forward to tomorrow and preparing for the conditions and trying to be prepared as best as possible. ''I'm looking forward to going out there and enjoying myself. I've been happy with my process and I'll be trying to stick to that.'' Meanwhile, defending champion Justin Thomas (69) and veteran Bubba Watson (68) were among the few to complete their second round. They are now three-under 141 each for 36 holes. They were both bogey free on a day when gusts of wind went up to 69kph.

The first round was finally completed at 2.01pm Saturday, some 54 hours, 16 minutes after it began on Thursday morning, while 48 of 71 players in the first wave completed the second round on Saturday evening. As many as 45 of 72 players in the second wave began the second round Saturday but none completed.

First round co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge, who fired 66s on Thursday, are amongst those who will return to the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday morning to resume their second rounds. Fleetwood was 6-under through three holes of his second round while Hoge has yet to begin his second round.

The Island green on the 17th hole has been the most watched one with 29 total balls hit in the water on Saturday - 10 of those were during completion of round one and 19 during round two.

Brooks Koepka's 9-over 81 ties his highest score in 567 career rounds on TOUR. Henrik Stenson withdrew following Saturday's suspension of play.

