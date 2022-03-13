Left Menu

Villarreal beats Celta before Champions League trip to Juve

The second leg is on Wednesday in Turin.Villarreal is one of the top-scoring teams in the Spanish league this season, but it wasted several chances against Celta before Parejo broke through.Parejo struck the 65th-minute winner after Manuel Trigueros set him up with an exquisite pass with his back to his fellow midfielder.I dont know if he saw me or not, but I saw the space and he gave me a great ball that I managed to put in, Parejo said.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 13-03-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 10:36 IST
Villarreal beats Celta before Champions League trip to Juve
  • Country:
  • Spain

Midfielder Dani Parejo again came to the rescue of Villarreal's misfiring forwards, scoring in a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the last game before Unai Emery's side faces Juventus in a Champions League showdown.

The Spanish league win followed a defeat at Osasuna that had ended a five-match unbeaten run for Villarreal.

Parejo also scored two weeks ago to help Villarreal fight back for a 1-1 home draw with Juventus in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup. The second leg is on Wednesday in Turin.

Villarreal is one of the top-scoring teams in the Spanish league this season, but it wasted several chances against Celta before Parejo broke through.

Parejo struck the 65th-minute winner after Manuel Trigueros set him up with an exquisite pass with his back to his fellow midfielder.

''I don’t know if he saw me or not, but I saw the space and he gave me a great ball that I managed to put in,'' Parejo said. ''We kept a clean sheet, scored a goal. We are happy because we leave with good feelings for what is coming next week.'' Villarreal needed goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli to make two quality saves in the second half. And, when Santi Mina finally had steered a goal-bound shot past Rulli in stoppage time, there was defender Aissa Mandi to deftly swing his boot high enough to make a critical stop.

Villarreal moved into sixth place in the Spanish league. Celta remained 10th.

OTHER GAMES Dani Gómez equalized with 10 minutes remaining to salvage a 1-1 home draw for last-place Levante against Espanyol.

After going the entire first half of the season — a full 19 rounds — without a victory, Levante has shown signs of life recently after only one loss in its last four games. It remains six points from safety.

Elche won 1-0 at Granada to ruin the debut of caretaker coach Rubén Torrecilla, who stepped in for the fired Robert Moreno.

Valencia drew 0-0 at Getafe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022