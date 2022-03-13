Left Menu

Women's CWC: WI fined 40 pc of match fee for slow over-rate against India

The West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match in Hamilton on Saturday.

ANI | Hamilton | Updated: 13-03-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 11:19 IST
Women's CWC: WI fined 40 pc of match fee for slow over-rate against India
Team West Indies (Photo: Twitter/ICC Women's Cricket World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match in Hamilton on Saturday. Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge. Centuries by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur powered India to a 155-run win over the West Indies in Hamilton. Mandhana and Kaur's 184-run partnership saw India set the West Indies an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup record chase of 318. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022