Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool keep up chase with City, Ronaldo hat-trick hero; Speed skating-Wust, most decorated Dutch Olympian, calls time on career and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool keep up chase with City, Ronaldo hat-trick hero

Liverpool kept up the chase with Premier League leaders Manchester City by winning 2-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday while Cristiano Ronaldo hit a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2. Luis Diaz connected with a fine ball from Joel Matip to head Liverpool ahead in the 19th minute before Mohamed Salah scored from the spot, following a handball by Yves Bissouma, for his 20th goal of the season.

Speed skating-Wust, most decorated Dutch Olympian, calls time on career

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust, who became the first Olympian to win gold at five different editions of the Winter Games last month, called time on her career in front of a home crowd at a World Cup event in Heerenveen on Saturday. The 35-year-old is the Netherlands' most decorated Olympian and won 13 Olympic medals over a 16-year career, more than any other speed skater.

NBA roundup: Jordan Clarkson erupts for 45 as Jazz outscore Kings

Jordan Clarkson and De'Aaron Fox engaged in an entertaining scoring duel Saturday night in Salt Lake City, combining for 86 points in the Utah Jazz's 134-125 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points to lead Utah to its fourth win over the Kings this season. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year hit 15 of 21 shots, drained 7 of 13 3-point attempts and made all eight free-throw attempts.

Tennis-Rattled by heckler, tearful Osaka crashes out of Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka was rattled by a heckler early in her second-round match against Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday and never recovered as she fell 6-0 6-4 at Indian Wells. After being broken in the first game, a fan shouted "Naomi, you suck" and Osaka could later be seen wiping away tears.

Golf-First four tee shots find water at famous TPC Sawgrass island-green 17th

The richest event in the sport was compelling viewing on Saturday as the golfing gods dished up some of the most punishing conditions in tournament history at the $20 million Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Cold winds gusting to 40 miles per hour (65 kph) tested the world's best players at the treacherous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course when the first round at the weather-plagued tournament resumed just after high noon.

Cycling-Bernal returns to training after Colombia crash

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal posted a picture on social media on Saturday of himself training on a stationary bike, weeks after injuring his spine, legs and chest in a training accident that left him needing neurosurgery. Bernal, who became the first South American to win the Tour de France in 2019 and added the Giro d'Italia to his list of achievements last year, crashed on Jan. 24 near Colombia's capital Bogota.

Tennis-Nadal stages spectacular comeback at Indian Wells

Rafa Nadal roared back from 5-2 down in the third set to defeat American Sebastian Korda 6-2 1-6 7-6(3) in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday and remain unbeaten in 2022. After cruising through the first set in 35 minutes, the Spaniard struggled to cope with a more aggressive approach from the 21-year-old who stormed through the second.

Soccer-Ronaldo lays claim to all-time leading scorer record on 807 goals

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football's all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The all-time top goalscorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to '55.

Motor racing-IndyCar's Colton Herta to test with McLaren F1 team

American IndyCar driver Colton Herta will test for McLaren this year under new Formula One rules allowing teams to evaluate young talent in year-old cars. McLaren gave no details of the testing program for the 21-year-old, who in 2019 became the U.S.-based series' youngest winner.

Soccer-With Ronaldo hat-trick, Brady witnesses another GOAT defy the years

As Tom Brady walked onto the Old Trafford field to greet Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United striker's hat-trick in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur there was a knowing smile on his face. What would surely have most impressed former NFL great Brady, who retired last month aged 44, was not the stunning 25-metre opener nor the well-placed header to win the match nine minutes from time but the look of determination, bordering on anger, that the 37-year-old Ronaldo had throughout the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)