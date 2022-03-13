India dismiss SL for 109 on day 2 of second Test

India bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 109 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

In reply to India's 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Saturday.

Resuming the innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21), and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session.

Sri Lanka now trail India by 143 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)