Young gymnast Protistha Samanta selected for upcoming World Cups

Young gymnast Protistha Samanta from West Bengal has been included in Indias six-member contingent which will participate in the upcoming World Cups in Egypt and Azarbaijan.The 18-year-old, who had claimed a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in womens under-17 all-round artistic gymnastics events in Pune in 2019, will be competing at the World Cup beginning at Cairo, Egypt from March 17 to 20.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-03-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:39 IST
Young gymnast Protistha Samanta selected for upcoming World Cups
Young gymnast Protistha Samanta from West Bengal has been included in India's six-member contingent which will participate in the upcoming World Cups in Egypt and Azarbaijan.

The 18-year-old, who had claimed a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in women's under-17 all-round artistic gymnastics events in Pune in 2019, will be competing at the World Cup beginning at Cairo, Egypt from March 17 to 20. She will also participate at the Baku World Cup slated from March 29 to April 1.

Samanta has been training in Tripura under Bisweshar Nandi, the coach who had played a key role in Olympian Dipa Karmakar's rise, for the last three years. For the past one month, she has been training in Delhi under the watchful eye of Nandi. ''It is good news that Protistha is all set to showcase her skills at the world stage. She will take part in two events- bolting table and balancing beam. Even as such events are organized basically to gain exposure, she may win a medal in the prestigious competition,'' Nandi told PTI on Sunday. Gymnasts from 45 to 50 countries are expected to participate in the World Cup.

The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for Cairo on Monday.

