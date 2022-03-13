Left Menu

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals organizes exhibition match at Jersey launch event

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals gifted the new DC jersey to budding cricketers from the Delhi Capitals Academy and Prestige Warriors at Bal Bhavan International School in New Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:15 IST
Glimpse of the event (Photo/Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals gifted the new DC jersey to budding cricketers from the Delhi Capitals Academy and Prestige Warriors at Bal Bhavan International School in New Delhi on Saturday. The children from DC Academy and Prestige Warriors also played a 10 over cricket match, wearing the brand new jersey.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said in a statement, "The Delhi Capitals jersey is not only for the players, but for the entire cricketing community in Delhi, and all fans." "It was a delight to see the new jersey worn by children at our flagship academy where young talent is being groomed," he added.

IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off in the first match. Delhi Capitals will be facing Mumbai Indians on March 27 for their opening clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

