Soccer-Hertha sack coach Korkut after five-game losing run

Hertha Berlin on Sunday parted ways with coach Tayfun Korkut after just over three months in charge and following a fifth straight Bundesliga loss that left them deep in relegation trouble. Korkut took over in November, succeeding Pal Dardai, but failed to turn things around for the team, with Hertha sinking to 17th place following their 2-0 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:34 IST
Hertha Berlin on Sunday parted ways with coach Tayfun Korkut after just over three months in charge and following a fifth straight Bundesliga loss that left them deep in relegation trouble. Korkut took over in November, succeeding Pal Dardai, but failed to turn things around for the team, with Hertha sinking to 17th place following their 2-0 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. They have 23 points, level with 16th-placed VfB Stuttgart.

"After a promising start with seven points from the first four games and a positive trend, we have now clearly analysed the development, performance and results of the nine matches since the season restart (in January) and decided to undertake another chance in the coaching position," Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic said in a statement. "We are on a relegation spot. There are eight matches left to get the necessary points and stay up."

Hertha have failed to win any of their nine league matches in 2022 and lost seven of them. Despite receiving a 375 million euro ($409 million) injection from investor Lars Windhorst in recent years, Hertha have continued to struggle in the top flight. ($1 = 0.9167 euros)

