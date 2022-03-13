Left Menu

Mehuli Ghosh wins women's 10m air rifle gold in National T2 trials

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal beat Karnatakas Tilottama Sen 17-9 to win gold in the womens 10m air rifle National T2 trials here on Sunday. She had to settle for silver again in the all-Karnataka youth final, where Yukthi Rajendra bear her 17-9.The mens 50m rifle 3 positions 3P T1 and T2 trials were also completed on Saturday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 17:10 IST
Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal beat Karnataka's Tilottama Sen 17-9 to win gold in the women's 10m air rifle National T2 trials here on Sunday. Mehuli, a Youth Olympics silver medallist, had finished second in the T1 trials on Friday. Tilottama, however, won the junior women's 10m air rifle T2 trial. She also finished second in the youth T2 competition, for a profitable three-medal day.

Mehuli had shot 630.1 on Saturday to qualify for the top-eight stage in sixth position. Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan had topped the field with 632.1. From the two semi-finals on Sunday, Mehuli, Tilottama and Elavenil were joined in the medal match by Haryana's Ramita. Elavenil settled for bronze with 37 points while Mehuli (48) and Tilottama made it to the title round.

In the junior women's final, Tilottama clashed with Arya Rajesh Borse of Maharashtra, who had won the T1 junior trials on Friday. This time, however, Tilottama got the better of Arya, winning 17-5 in the end. She had to settle for silver again in the all-Karnataka youth final, where Yukthi Rajendra bear her 17-9.

The men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T1 and T2 trials were also completed on Saturday. Niraj Kumar of the Indian Navy got the better of Madhya Pradesh's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar by a margin of 17-5 in the T1 gold medal match-up, while the seasoned Army marksman Chain Singh beat the Railways' Swapnil Suresh Kusale 17-9 to win the T2 trials.

Over 3300 shooters are participating in the year's first National trials after they were postponed from January, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl will be selected on the basis of these trials.

