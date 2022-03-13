Left Menu

WI vs Eng: Throughout game, we got better and better, says Joe Root

England Test skipper Joe Root said that he is proud of his team's performance in the opening Test match against West Indies as it ended in a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

ANI | North Sound | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:17 IST
England cricket team (photo/ ICC/ Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

England Test skipper Joe Root said that he is proud of his team's performance in the opening Test match against West Indies as it ended in a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. A rapid start to the day saw England add 132 in the morning session, with Joe Root reaching his 24th Test century along the way. And an aggressive declaration meant that West Indies had a little over two sessions to survive, with a target of 286 realistically out of reach.

"I am really proud of the team today, throughout the week actually. From that first hour, we found ourselves in a tricky spot. The character that we showed, the skill level, the calm nature especially at the backdrop of the previous tour, to not panic and get ourselves back in the game. Was a brilliant innings from Jonny," said Joe Root in the post-match presentation. With just five of the day's allocated deliveries remaining, Root opted to shake hands with West Indies marooned at 147/4, leaving the series all-square after the first Test.

"Throughout the game, we got better and better. On a very docile wicket, Leach was great. I can't fault any of the efforts. On that sort of wicket, extra pace and reverse is exactly what you want. It's disappointing but it's not Mark's fault. We have to assess how he is when we get to Barbados and see from there," he added. "I am expecting another brilliant Test match. Really looking forward to it. The support we've had throughout this game, it's been so good to see English fans travelling again and enjoying themselves," he continued.

The teams will travel to Barbados for the second Test, which starts at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

