Pink-ball Test: India reach 199/5 at dinner, stretch overall lead to 342 on Day 2

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:33 IST
  • India

India were 199 for 5 in their second innings at dinner break after dismissing Sri Lanka for 109 on day two of the second Test here on Sunday.

At the break, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on 18 and 10 respectively to give India an overall lead of 342 runs.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with a 31-ball 50 while captain Rohit Sharma contributed 46.

For Sri Lanka, Praveen Jayawickrama was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/50.

In reply to India's first innings total of 252, Sri Lanka resumed at 86 for six but their innings lasted for just 5.5 overs on Sunday, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21) and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs.

India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs.

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

India 2nd innings: 199 for 5 in 47 overs (Rishabh Pant 50, Rohit Sharma 46; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/50).

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

