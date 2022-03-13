Rugby-Spain edge out Portugal to secure World Cup spot

Left Menu

Spain hung on to beat Portugal 33-28 in Madrid on Sunday and seal a place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, only the second time they have qualified for the global showpiece tournament. The Spanish, who took part in the 1999 World Cup, will be in Group B alongside holders South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and a team from the Asia/Pacific region.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:30 IST
The Spanish, who took part in the 1999 World Cup, will be in Group B alongside holders South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and a team from the Asia/Pacific region. Roared on by more than 6,000 fans at the Complutense University on a sunny morning in the Spanish capital, hooker Marco Pinto led the way for Spain with two first-half tries.

Portugal threw everything at the Spaniards in the closing stages of the match but the hosts held firm and when their long overdue return to the World Cup was confirmed, the supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate with the players. Spain climbed to 29 points in the qualification group with six wins and three losses, behind Georgia who have secured their place in France with eight wins and one draw after defeating Romania 26-23 in Bucharest on Saturday.

Spain will play Georgia in their final match of the campaign on March 20. Portugal are third in standing with 25 points but Romania have 23 points and a game in hand against the Netherlands next weekend. The team finishing third will go into the final qualification tournament in November.

