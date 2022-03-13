Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Carey will learn from near-miss

The left-hander expected the wicket to deteriorate fast from day three and was confident Australia could harm Pakistan with reverse swing and force a result. "The beauty of having Mitchell Starc in our side -- 145 clicks with reverse swings can be difficult.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia's Alex Carey said the disappointment of missing out on a maiden test hundred will linger for a while but that he will take lot of confidence from his career-best 93 against Pakistan on Sunday. Carey deftly negotiated sharp turn and reverse swing to close in on a hundred when Pakistan captain Babar Azam sprang a surprise by bringing himself to bowl the third last over of the second day.

Mitchell Starc saw off the first five balls but Carey, looking in a hurry to bring up his 100 before close of play, fell to the final delivery from the part-time spinner after fluffing his slog-sweep. "Absolutely disappointed...It's a number so close, unfortunately it's the way it goes," the 30-year-old wicketkeeper said after Australia finished day two on 505-8 at the National Stadium.

"I thought I was pretty disciplined and patient throughout the day. I saw an opportunity to hit one over cow (corner), pretty big gap out there. "My head will probably hit the pillow tonight and have a few other shots go through my head...but I'll take a lot confidence from that. I also learnt from the past two days as well."

Carey also defended Australia's decision to bat on even though their slow progress on day two could help Pakistan salvage a draw in the contest. The left-hander expected the wicket to deteriorate fast from day three and was confident Australia could harm Pakistan with reverse swing and force a result.

"The beauty of having Mitchell Starc in our side -- 145 clicks with reverse swings can be difficult. Pat Cummins the same and also (Cameron) Green. "So we've got some weapons here when the ball starts to reverse swing to hopefully utilise that."

Australia's two-man spin attack, which includes debutant leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, would also be quite a handful on a worn-out track, Carey Warned. "There's enough footmarks, there's enough variability (in bounce).

"There's some cracks opening. I think it's all going to be difficult to get yourself in. I still think there's opportunities for us to take those 20 wickets going into tomorrow and forward."

