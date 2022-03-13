Cricket-India set Sri Lanka 447 to win second test
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:52 IST
India set Sri Lanka a target of 447 to win the second and final test after declaring on 303-9 in the second innings on day two of the pink-ball match on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer top scored for India with a knock of 67 while Rishabh Pant brought up the fastest test fifty by an Indian off just 28 balls. Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama picked up crucial wickets to dismantle India's middle order and he finished with figures of 4-78 while Lasith Embuldeniya chipped in with three wickets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ruturaj ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is with wrist injury
India win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I
India opt to bowl in second T20I against Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in second T20 International, claim unassailable 2-0 lead in series.
Shanaka, Nissanka take Sri Lanka to 183 for 5 against India