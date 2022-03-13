Cracks have started to open up: Aussie keeper Alex Carey

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey feels that the pitch at the National stadium in Karachi has started to become more inconsistent with variable bounce and the second Test against Pakistan will move quickly going into fourth and fifth day respectively.

''Some of the patches are also starting to open up. It is going to be difficult for a batsman to get in and I think we have a good opportunity of getting those 20 wickets,'' he said at a post match conference.

Carey scored a career best 93 and put on 98 runs with Mitchell Starc for the eight wicket as Australia piled a mammoth total of 505 for 8 on the second day of the test on Sunday.

He described his innings as being a reward for some hard work behind the scenes.

''I showed a fair bit of patience. In the past I have thrown away my wicket. I want to continue to improve on my own game so this is a good start.'' Carey also stressed that to succeed on subcontinental pitches a batsman has to have the ability to sweep on the spin balls but one has to work hard on this.

''I am disappointed at not getting a hundred. It's a number unfortunately, it is the way it goes. I thought I was very disciplined throughout the day. ''I saw an opportunity to hit one through but the shot was slightly off. But I have taken a lot of confidence out of the innings.'' Carey, whose falling into the hotel pool, that became viral spoke about the hilarious incident. ''I've always wanted to have signs in the crowd to have my name on them but probably didn't expect it would be about falling in a pool,'' he said. ''I still lay there at night time, can't really describe what happened.'' PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS

