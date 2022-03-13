Cycling-Roglic holds off Yates to clinch Paris-Nice title

Primoz Roglic held off a final-stage challenge from Simon Yates to claim overall victory in the Paris-Nice stage race on Sunday, a year after a crash cost him the title. The three-times Tour of Spain champion, who won the penultimate stage on the Col du Turini on Saturday, was paced by Jumbo-Visma team mate Wout van Aert after Yates attacked in the Col d'Eze, putting Roglic's overall lead in jeopardy.

Briton Yates, who started the day with a 47-second gap to close, was 25 seconds ahead at the top of the climb, 15 kilometres from the finish. Slovenian Roglic, who last year crashed out of contention on the last day, kept his cool on the descent and with the help of Van Aert, kept it under control to win the title with a 19-second advantage over Yates.

Colombian Dani Martinez, who struggled on Sunday, managed to salvage third-place overall, finishing two minutes and 37 seconds off the pace. His Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Adam Yates, Simon's twin brother, ended up fourth overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)