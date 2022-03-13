Sports News Roundup: Jordan Clarkson erupts for 45 as Jazz outscore Kings; Rattled by heckler, tearful Osaka crashes out of Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Emotions run high as Spain edge out Portugal to reach World Cup

Spain hung on to beat Portugal 33-28 in Madrid on Sunday and seal a place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, only the second time they have qualified for the global showpiece tournament. The Spanish, who took part in the 1999 World Cup, will be in Group B alongside holders South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and a team from the Asia/Pacific region.

Cycling-Unbeatable Pogacar retains Tirreno-Adriatico title

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar retained his Tirreno-Adriatico title when he finished the final stage safely in the bunch to cap a dominant week on Sunday. The Slovenian appeared to be in a league of his own as he won the two mountain stages to end the week-long race one minute 52 seconds ahead of last year's Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark.

Golf-Larrazabal wins playoff to claim sixth DP World Tour win

Spain's Pablo Larrazabal claimed victory over Jordan Smith on the second playoff hole at the DP World Tour's MyGolfLife Open at the Pecanwood Country Club in Haartbeespoort, South Africa on Sunday. The pair had been locked on 22 under-par with another Spaniard, Adri Arnaus, after 72 holes, but the latter dropped out of the playoff after the first hole.

NBA roundup: Jordan Clarkson erupts for 45 as Jazz outscore Kings

Jordan Clarkson and De'Aaron Fox engaged in an entertaining scoring duel Saturday night in Salt Lake City, combining for 86 points in the Utah Jazz's 134-125 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points to lead Utah to its fourth win over the Kings this season. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year hit 15 of 21 shots, drained 7 of 13 3-point attempts and made all eight free-throw attempts.

Paralympics-Alpine skiing-Israel's first winter Paralympian balances sport, religion

Most athletes would never give up the chance to compete at an Olympic event they have spent years preparing for, but such is Sheyne Vaspi's devotion to her faith that the Israeli skier chose religion over sport at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. When the weather led organisers to move Sunday's slalom race to Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath set aside for rest and worship, Vaspi took the difficult decision to withdraw from an event she had been eagerly looking forward to.

Tennis-Rattled by heckler, tearful Osaka crashes out of Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka was rattled by a heckler early in her second round match against Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday and never recovered as she fell 6-0 6-4 at Indian Wells. After being broken in the first game, a fan shouted "Naomi, you suck" and Osaka could later be seen wiping away tears.

NHL roundup: Blues rebound for 7-4 win over Predators

Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game with 2:38 remaining in regulation to break a tie and the visiting St. Louis Blues bounced back after blowing an early three-goal lead to cool off the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Saturday. Jordan Kyrou's third assist of the day was a brilliant pass that found Thomas, who easily beat Nashville's Juuse Saros (28 saves) to snap a 4-4 tie. David Perron, who scored twice and has seven goals in six games, and Justin Faulk added empty-netters as the Blues won back-to-back games following an 0-3-1 slide.

Soccer-Chelsea, hit by Abramovich sanctions, strike late to sink Newcastle

Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner to give Chelsea a 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on Sunday in their first home match since Britain's government sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich with an asset freeze. With the European champions adjusting to life under strict rules set out by the government, the visitors frustrated them with their harrying tactics for much of the game as they sought to move further clear of the relegation area.

Tennis-Nadal stages spectacular comeback at Indian Wells

Rafa Nadal roared back from 5-2 down in the third set to defeat American Sebastian Korda 6-2 1-6 7-6(3) in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday and remain unbeaten in 2022. After cruising through the first set in 35 minutes, the Spaniard struggled to cope with a more aggressive approach from the 21-year-old who stormed through the second.

Soccer-Chelsea fans face up to future without Abramovich

Chelsea fans arriving on Sunday for the Blues' first home match under government control said they were worried that an era of glittering success might be over after owner Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze last week. Chelsea are in a state of limbo after the British government sanctioned Abramovich and other Russian businessmen as it sought to increase the isolation of President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine.

