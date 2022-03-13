Soccer-Kerr strikes late to give Chelsea win over Villa

Left Menu

Kerr latched on to a long ball from keeper Zecira Musovic and fired home in the second minute of added time before wheeling away and taking off her shirt in celebration as second-placed Chelsea kept up the pressure on leaders Arsenal. The result puts the Blues on 35 points, two behind Arsenal, who meet Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday.

Sam Kerr struck in stoppage time to keep alive Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes as they snatched a 1-0 win on Sunday over a dogged Aston Villa side. Kerr latched on to a long ball from keeper Zecira Musovic and fired home in the second minute of added time before wheeling away and taking off her shirt in celebration as second-placed Chelsea kept up the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

The result puts the Blues on 35 points, two behind Arsenal, who meet Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday. Reigning champions Chelsea also have a game in hand over the Gunners. Bottom side Birmingham City took a step closer to the drop when they lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United, while fifth-placed Manchester City kept up their chase for a Champions League spot with a 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur, who are fourth.

On Saturday, Leah Galton scored twice as Manchester United put in another fine performance and cruised to a 3-1 win away to Reading. On Merseyside, Swede Anna Anvegaard struck twice to give Everton a 3-2 win at home to second-from-bottom Leicester City, a result that leaves Everton ninth in the 12-team league.

