Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:18 PM EDT on Sunday, Mar 14

NBA Sunday's schedule New York at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 3 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. - - - - NHL Sunday's schedule Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Toronto vs.
FOOTBALL Report: Colts interested in QB Gardner Minshew The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly kicking the tires on quarterback Gardner Minshew as a potential replacement for Carson Wentz. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-MINSHEW, Field Level Media - - - - BASEBALL Aaron Boone: Yankees' SS situation 'could change' Gio Urshela is the New York Yankees' starting shortstop … for now. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed to reporters Sunday that Urshela currently holds that role but added that "the landscape could change along the way." BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-URSHELA, Field Level Media
- - Free-agency roundup: Red Sox add reliever Matt Strahm A roundup of Sunday's free agent agreements from around the major leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-FREE-AGENCY, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Sunday's schedule New York at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 3 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
- - - - NHL Sunday's schedule Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Toronto vs. Buffalo (NHL Heritage Classic at Hamilton), 4 p.m. Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. - - Jackets captain Boone Jenner (back) lands on IR Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is week-to-week with a lower-back injury. HOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-JENNER, Field Level Media
- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule Ivy League final: Yale vs. Princeton, Noon Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Tennessee, 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 final: Richmond vs. Davidson, 1 p.m. Memphis vs. No. 18 Houston, 3:15 p.m. No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 9 Purdue, 3:30 p.m. - - Selection Sunday: Brackets revealed for 2022 NCAA Tournament Coverage to include an overall look at the field plus individual breakdowns of all four regions. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NCAA-TOURNAMENT, Field Level Media
- - - - MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. - - - - GOLF Sunday's schedule LPGA -- Honda LPGA Thailand PGA -- The Players Championship
- - - - TENNIS Sunday's schedule ATP -- Indian Wells, Calif. WTA -- Indian Wells, Calif. - - Tearful Naomi Osaka addresses crowd after being heckled Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka was reduced to tears after being heckled by a fan during her second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday in Indian Wells, Calif. TENNIS-WTA-OSAKA, Field Level Media - - - - SOCCER Sunday's schedule Charlotte FC at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m. Minnesota United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
- - Revolution's Carles Gil on playing in snow: 'This is not football' Reigning MLS MVP Carles Gil didn't hide his feelings after the New England Revolution dropped a 3-2 decision to visiting Real Salt Lake in snowy conditions on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. SOCCER-MLS-NER-GIL-SNOW, Field Level Media - - - - ESPORTS Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 15 eMLS Cup at Austin, Texas Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifiers LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)
