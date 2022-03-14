NFL-Brady ends retirement, says he will play for Tampa next season

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady abruptly ended a brief retirement on Sunday, saying he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season just six weeks after announcing he was hanging up his cleats.

Brady, who had established himself as arguably the greatest player in National Football League history, stunned the sporting world with an unexpected about face. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," said Brady on his official Twitter account.

"That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. "They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he wrote in a tweet.

The 44-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles before moving to Tampa Bay and leading the Bucs to a championship last season.

