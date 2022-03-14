Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Lucky Leeds strike late to beat Norwich

Joe Gerhardt came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Leeds United as they snatched a thrilling 2-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Norwich City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Sunday. Leeds looked to have thrown away three vital points in the battle for relegation when Kenny McLean fired home Teemu Pukki's pass in the 91st minute, but Gerhardt spared their blushes in a game the hosts should have won comfortably.

Soccer-West Ham beat Aston Villa 2-1 with emotional Yarmolenko goal

Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko and Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals scored a goal each as West Ham defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at home on Sunday, ending Steven Gerrard's side's run of three consecutive wins in the Premier League. Yarmolenko had been granted compassionate leave after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month and then fell ill, missing West Ham's 1-0 loss in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 match in Seville on Thursday.

Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on

Chelsea put aside their off-field turmoil to keep a grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United while Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. Everton's plummet towards the relegation zone continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Leeds United gained some respite with a last-gasp 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he will play for Tampa next season

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday announced that he would return to Tampa Bay next season after he had previously indicated he was retiring from the NFL. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.

Soccer-Arsenal move back above Manchester United with win over Leicester

Arsenal returned to the Premier League top four after goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 2-0 win at home to Leicester City on Sunday. The win moves the Gunners a point ahead of Manchester United but crucially Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand on their rivals for the final Champions League slot.

Tennis-Hooray for traffic? Fans finally back at Indian Wells

Hordes of maskless, smiling tennis fans made their return to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this weekend in the latest sign that fear of COVID-19 is beginning to fade. The March tournament was the first major sporting event to be cancelled in 2020 as the pandemic began to take hold and last year's edition in October struggled to draw fans.

Tennis-Bublik overpowers Murray at Indian Wells

Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings. Bublik won the first set tiebreak to seize the momentum and pounded his way to the finish line as Murray was unable to convert any of his six break-point opportunities.

Golf-Korda says she is receiving treatment for a blood clot

World number two Nelly Korda said on Sunday she was being treated for a blood clot after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida on Friday. "At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution," Korda wrote in a social media post.

Tennis-Anisimova explains her abrupt retirement at Indian Wells

Amanda Anisimova, who abruptly retired from her second-round match against Canadian Leylah Fernandez at Indian Wells on Saturday, said on Sunday said she had been feeling too ill to continue. The American cruised through the first set 6-2 and was 5-4 40-0 up when teenager Fernandez stormed back, saving four match points to force a tiebreak that she dominated 7-6(0).

Soccer-Torres and Dembele shine as Barcelona thump Osasuna

Ferran Torres scored a brace and Ousmane Dembele made two assists as a red-hot Barcelona rolled over Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday to earn their fourth consecutive LaLiga win. The victory moved Barca into the top three with 51 points, level with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and five points behind second-placed Sevilla, but with a game in hand over their nearest rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)