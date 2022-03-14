Left Menu

West Indies unchanged for 2nd cricket test against England

West Indies stuck with an unchanged 13-man squad for the second cricket Test against England, which starts Wednesday at Kensington Oval. It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados, West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said on Sunday.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:15 IST
West Indies unchanged for 2nd cricket test against England
  • Country:
  • Barbados

West Indies stuck with an unchanged 13-man squad for the second cricket Test against England, which starts Wednesday at Kensington Oval. The three-Test series is level after West Indies held on Saturday to draw the opener. England made a bold declaration on the last day at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and got within six wickets of winning on a sluggish pitch with an undermanned bowling attack. ''It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados,'' West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said on Sunday. ''It was hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.'' West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022