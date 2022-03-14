Sports News Roundup: Yankees acquire Josh Donaldson from Twins in a five-player trade; Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yankees acquire Josh Donaldson from Twins in a five-player trade

The New York Yankees acquired veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt also are headed to New York while catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela are going to Minnesota.

Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on

Chelsea put aside their off-field turmoil to keep a grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United while Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. Everton's plummet towards the relegation zone continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Leeds United gained some respite with a last-gasp 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City.

NHL-Canadian hockey fans take it outside to celebrate end of COVID restrictions

Canadian hockey fans celebrated the end of most COVID-19 restrictions in predictable fashion on Sunday, packed into a football stadium in a raging blizzard to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres faceoff in the Heritage Classic. It would be hard to imagine something more Canadian than 26,119 mostly Leaf's supporters gathered in a stadium in a gritty steel town hard on the shores of a windswept Lake Ontario for a party that started with the 'Great One' Wayne Gretzky headlining the ceremonial puck drop.

NFL-Brady ends retirement, says he will play for Tampa next season

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady abruptly said he would end his brief retirement on Sunday, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season just six weeks after hanging up his cleats. Brady, who had established himself as one of the greatest players in league history, stunned the sporting world with the unexpected about-face.

Tennis-Murray says hecklers are an unfortunate part of sports

Andy Murray expressed sympathy for Naomi Osaka after she was rattled by a heckler during her second-round loss on Saturday night at Indian Wells but said unruly fans were an unfortunate part of sports. Osaka was thrown off her game and began to cry after a person screamed, "Naomi, you suck!" early on in her eventual 6-0 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

Tom Brady's Bucs back among Super Bowl LVII favorites

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The Bucs, who were a consensus +1000 bet to win Super Bowl LVII before Brady retired six weeks ago, vaulted from longshots to back among the favorites to win their second title in three seasons.

Soccer-Arsenal move back above Manchester United with win over Leicester

Arsenal returned to the Premier League top four after goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 2-0 win at home to Leicester City on Sunday. The win moves the Gunners a point ahead of Manchester United but crucially Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand on their rivals for the final Champions League slot.

Tennis-Bublik overpowers Murray at Indian Wells

Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings. Bublik won the first set tiebreak to seize the momentum and pounded his way to the finish line as Murray was unable to convert any of his six break-point opportunities.

Nationals, DH Nelson Cruz agree to deal

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz jumped to the National League and the Washington Nationals on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year deal with an option for 2023, according to multiple reports. The contract is pending a physical.

Pass Time: LeBron James records 10,000th career assist

LeBron James is the first NBA player to record 10,000 career assists, rebounds and points, establishing membership in the 10K Club on Sunday night. James and the Lakers were trailing big against the Phoenix Suns when he zipped a pass across the court to Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer to notch assist No. 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)