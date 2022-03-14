Left Menu

Cricket-Australia declare on 556-9 against Pakistan in Karachi test

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:11 IST
Australia declared their first innings on 556 for nine on day three of the second test against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday.

Opener Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fine 160, while Alex Carey (93) and Steve Smith (72) also made important contributions.

Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.

