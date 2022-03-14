Rugby-Wallaby Swain happy to be locked in at Brumbies until 2024

Wallabies second row Darcy Swain said the progress he has made at the ACT Brumbies over the last six years made it an easy decision to sign up for another two seasons in Canberra. The 24-year-old lock made his test debut last year in the July series against France and his performances were so impressive he ended up playing 10 tests for the Wallabies.

Swain said the foundation for that success had been built at the Brumbies and he had been delighted to sign a new deal that will keep him in Australia until the end of the 2024 season. "Everything that's helped me to get to the Wallabies and whatnot has been a result of being in this programme so I don't want to go anywhere else," he told reporters on Monday.

"I think we're pretty strapped for locks here in Australia at the moment so I'm just going to continue to work hard and put my hand up to be in (the test) environment." His new deal was welcomed by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

"For a test newcomer his willingness to take on lineout responsibility saw him quickly become an important member of the mob," the New Zealander said. Swain beat an unusual path to test rugby, growing up in the far north of Queensland and moving 2,500 km (1,550 miles) south to Canberra to join the Brumbies academy after school.

The burly forward said it was vital that rugby union was played more widely in Australia if talents like his were not to be lost to other sports. "I only played union there because I was in a club environment," he said.

"So I'd really like to see it played more in the public schools instead of just in the private schools. That'll grow the game."

