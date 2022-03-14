Left Menu

QUOTES-NFL-Reaction to Brady returning for 23rd NFL season after ending retirement

The following are reactions to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady ending his brief retirement on Sunday and announcing he would return for a 23rd season in the National Football League (NFL).

Tom Brady Image Credit: Wikipedia

The following are reactions to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady ending his brief retirement on Sunday and announcing he would return for a 23rd season in the National Football League (NFL). BRUCE ARIANS, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS HEAD COACH

"Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around. As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. "He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship."

JASON LICHT, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS GENERAL MANAGER "We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement.

"Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run." BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, AMERICAN GOLFER

"The GOAT is back!" MICHAEL PHELPS, U.S. SWIMMING GREAT

"Good luck on the journey. It's always fun to watch!!" LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD

"Retirement - 'Good to see you TB. Welcome home'. "TB - 'Not so fast my friend'."

JALEN RAMSEY, LOS ANGELES RAMS CORNERBACK "THANK YOU! Throw that last touchdown on somebody else."

