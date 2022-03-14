Indian women's football team to train in Goa from March 28

The Indian women's football team is set to assemble for a seven-day training camp in Goa from March 28 to April 3, after a two-month break post their outing in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The camp will get underway when head coach Thomas Dennerby will take charge of the squad, after completing his commitments with the India U-18 side in the SAFF Women's U-18 Championship, along with Astam Oraon, Martina Thokchom, and Apurna Narzary.

''It was good for everyone, the players and the coaches to get a brief break before returning to camp once again. I feel everyone will be refreshed and ready to take on the new challenges that lie ahead for us all,'' Dennerby said in a release issued by AIFF.

''For sure, we are going to give it our very best and prepare once again. We have a very good team, and we have already known that. Now it's a matter of taking that forward.'' Probables: Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Kritina Devi.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Kashmina, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom, Sumithra Kamaraj.

Forwards: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

