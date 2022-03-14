I-League: Park Circus' rough diamond Faisal Ali being polished at Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan Sporting Club needs no introduction when it comes to Indian football and the Black and White Brigade have set their sights on climbing back up on the porch after winning all their first four games and sitting atop the I-League 2021-22 table. A legacy club of their stature also tends to have deep roots in the community where young kids aspire to don the famous black and white kit someday. Faisal Ali was one such kid and now at 22, the tricky winger made his debut for the club last season and has now become an example for the people of his locality.

"The place where I come from (Park Circus in Kolkata), people usually don't play football professionally. They usually play in the local amateur tournaments. Now, when people look at me, they feel if Faisal can do it, we can do it too. The feeling you get for being such an example is one that I cannot explain," Faisal explained. The winger had a dream debut for Mohammedan Sporting last season, netting the winner against Sudeva Delhi.

"My first season was amazing. I still remember my debut match against Sudeva Delhi FC last season. I scored that day and was named the Hero of the Match," he fondly recalled. Starting out playing in his local neighbourhood with other kids, Faisal spent a couple of years at the Kolkata Football Academy before joining Calcutta Football League (CFL) side Southern Samity in the Premier B division.

"When I started out, I didn't get much support from my family. I used to sneak out of the house and play. I kept my football shoes and a bag at my friend's house and then would go play early in the morning after climbing the fence," grinned Faisal. "My dad supported me, but my mother and aunts said, 'Focus on studies, there's nothing in football." When he was in class 10, the lad from Kolkata's Park Circus even put his board exams at risk in order to make it to a match on time.

"My exam was from 10 am to 12 noon, and an hour later, I had a match. I couldn't focus on the exam. I just wanted to finish it as soon as possible and go for the match," he said. "In my exam bag, I had my boots and kit and a pen in my pocket to write the exam. I played well in that match and received a pair of boots, which was a hundred times more expensive than the ones I had. I was delighted that I was doing something good," he added.

From Southern Samity, he signed for Bhawanipore in the CFL before the dream move to Mohammedan Sporting came along. After finishing sixth in the Black and While Brigade's return to the Hero I-League last season, Faisal is now relishing the task of playing alongside the likes of Marcus Joseph, Nikola Stojanovic, and many others. "Having Marcus, Nikola, Sheikh Faiaz and Azharuddin Mallick in the team is great. My combination with them is very good. When I move forward in the striker's position, Marcus fills my position on the wing. When I move into the middle, Nikola goes forward. Like this, combine well. We don't need to speak and tell each other where to position ourselves," he said.

Together, they have ended the club's four-decade-long wait for a CFL title and also earned a runners-up finish at the Durand Cup in 2021. For Faisal, it has been a surreal journey, one which is just beginning. (ANI)

