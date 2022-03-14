Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan lose Abdullah in reply to Australia's 556-9 declared

Earlier Australia, resuming on 505-8, milked 51 runs in nine overs before declaring their innings immediately after crossing the 550-mark. Skipper Pat Cummins smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 34 off 36 balls against a jaded Pakistan attack on a slow track.

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:43 IST
Cricket-Pakistan lose Abdullah in reply to Australia's 556-9 declared
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia declared on 556 for nine and then sank their teeth into Pakistan's top order to maintain their upper hand in the second test at the National Stadium on Monday. Debutant Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson sent down four wicketless overs but made a telling contribution when his direct throw from backward point ran out Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique for 13.

Imam-ul-Haq, who smashed twin hundreds in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, was batting on 20 at the lunch break on day three with Azhar Ali on four at the other end. Earlier Australia, resuming on 505-8, milked 51 runs in nine overs before declaring their innings immediately after crossing the 550-mark.

Skipper Pat Cummins smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 34 off 36 balls against a jaded Pakistan attack on a slow track. Overnight batsman Mitchell Starc, who made 28, fell to the second delivery of the day when Shaheen Afridi had him caught at cover point ending the tailender's 97-ball vigil.

Cummins swung his bat against the spinners and Swepson made 15 not out as they added 51 runs for the last wicket to frustrate Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022