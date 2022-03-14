Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh beat Pakistan for first World Cup match win

Sidra Ameen's maiden one-day international (ODI) century went in vain as Bangladesh capitalised on Pakistan's late slump to win their first ever Women's World Cup match on Monday. "This is our first ever win in World Cups.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:55 IST
Sidra Ameen's maiden one-day international (ODI) century went in vain as Bangladesh capitalised on Pakistan's late slump to win their first ever Women's World Cup match on Monday. Bangladesh, who lost the toss and were put in to bat, recorded their highest-ever ODI total of 234/7, with Fargana Hoque scoring 71 off 115 balls, while Sharmin Akhter (44) and Nigar Sultana (46) played supporting roles.

Pakistan's opening duo of Ameen (104) and Nahida Khan (43) then stitched together a superb partnership of 91 runs to get their chase off and running. However, their team mates were unable to build on the strong start, with spinner Fahima Khatun tearing through Pakistan's middle order and taking three wickets for 38, as Bangladesh won by nine runs.

"I cannot describe this in words," Bangladesh captain Sultana said. "This is our first ever win in World Cups. We have made history today. We are looking forward to carry this momentum throughout the tournament." Bangladesh are sixth in the standings with two points after three games, while Pakistan are bottom with four straight defeats.

