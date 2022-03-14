Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Devin Booker, Suns obliterate Lakers; Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker, Suns obliterate Lakers

Devin Booker poured in 12 of his team-high 30 points during a 48-point, first-quarter explosion Sunday night that sent the host Phoenix Suns to a 140-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents. Deandre Ayton also contributed 10 points to the first-quarter flurry that put the Lakers in a 26-point hole and paved the way to a seventh loss in their last nine games despite a game-high 31 points from LeBron James.

Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on

Chelsea put aside their off-field turmoil to keep a grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United while Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. Everton's plummet towards the relegation zone continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Leeds United gained some respite with a last-gasp 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City.

Tennis-Martic outlasts Raducanu, Halep tops Gauff at Indian Wells

Petra Martic kept her composure in a seesaw battle with Emma Raducanu on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 win at Indian Wells. Raducanu was outstanding in the first set tiebreak, spraying winners around the court, but her energy and service speed dipped in the second set as she appeared to struggle with some physical discomfort and Martic took advantage to level the contest.

NHL-Canadian hockey fans take it outside to celebrate end of COVID restrictions

Canadian hockey fans celebrated the end of most COVID-19 restrictions in predictable fashion on Sunday, packed into a football stadium in a raging blizzard to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres faceoff in the Heritage Classic. It would be hard to imagine something more Canadian than 26,119 mostly Leafs supporters gathered in a stadium in a gritty steeltown hard on the shores of a windswept Lake Ontario for a party that started with the 'Great One' Wayne Gretzky headlining the ceremonial puck drop.

Tennis-Australia to replace suspended Russian team in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Australia will replace the suspended Russian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, governing body International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. Russia was banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

NFL-Value of Brady's 'last touchdown' football deflated after he announces return

Tom Brady's stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again next season delighted football fans everywhere but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his "last touchdown pass" football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid $518,628 for what was thought to be the seven-time Super Bowl champion's final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at $100,000 last month.

Tennis-Paul stuns Zverev, Murray overpowered at Indian Wells

Tommy Paul collected the biggest win of his career with a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory over third seed Alexander Zverev under the lights at Indian Wells on Sunday. After a strong start, the 24-year-old American's good fortune appeared to dry up in the California desert when the hard-hitting German was up a break and serving at 4-2 in the decider.

Tennis-Calm Swiatek finding solutions to rally to victory

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek feels her work with her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz was finally paying off as the 20-year-old is now able to regularly stay calm and confident to bounce back from adversity on court. In the past Swiatek felt her world was falling apart when she was losing a tennis match but she is now able to find a different mental zone, the Pole said after her 6-7(3) 6-2 6-1 win against Danish teenager Clara Tauson at Indian Wells.

Pass Time: LeBron James records 10,000th career assist

LeBron James is the first NBA player to record 10,000 career assists, rebounds and points, establishing membership in the 10K Club on Sunday night. James and the Lakers were trailing big against the Phoenix Suns when he zipped a pass across the court to Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer to notch assist No. 10,000.

Factbox-Sport-Ten successful comebacks from retirement

Seven-times Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady ended his brief retirement on Sunday when he announced he would be returning for a 23rd season in the National Football League (NFL). Following are 10 sporting greats who enjoyed success after coming out of retirement:

(With inputs from agencies.)