Hyderabad wins Divyang T20 cricket tournament

Hyderabad defeated Vidarbha by six wickets in the final to emerge champions of the Divyang T20 cricket tournament here.

Opting to bat, Vidharbha were all out for just 97 runs in 19.1 overs and Hyderabad then chased down the target with one over remaining.

The tournament was held here from March 11 to 13.

The trophy of the seven-team tournament was launched by BCCI secretary Jay Shah at Mohali during the 100th Test match of Virat Kohli.

''Slowly and steadily the cricket for Divyang is coming on track. After Panchkula, another tournament was organized within a short time,'' said Ravi Chauhan, the member of newly formed BCCI's differently-abled cricket committee. ''This really gives a lot of hope to the Divyang community cricket players. We are sure the journey shall continue.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)