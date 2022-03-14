Left Menu

Hyderabad wins Divyang T20 cricket tournament

After Panchkula, another tournament was organised within a short time, said Ravi Chauhan, the member of newly formed BCCIs differently-abled cricket committee. This really gives a lot of hope within the Divyang community cricket players.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:45 IST
Hyderabad wins Divyang T20 cricket tournament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad defeated Vidarbha by six wickets in the final to emerge champions of the Divyang T20 cricket tournament here.

Opting to bat, Vidharbha were all out for just 97 runs in 19.1 overs and Hyderabad then chased down the target with one over remaining.

The tournament was held here from March 11 to 13.

The trophy of the seven-team tournament was launched by BCCI secretary Jay Shah at Mohali during the 100th Test match of Virat Kohli.

''Slowly and steadily the cricket for Divyang is coming on track. After Panchkula, another tournament was organized within a short time,'' said Ravi Chauhan, the member of newly formed BCCI's differently-abled cricket committee. ''This really gives a lot of hope to the Divyang community cricket players. We are sure the journey shall continue.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022