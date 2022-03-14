Women's CWC: We shot ourselves in foot with our fielding, says England captain Heather Knight

England captain Heather Knight expressed disappointment after her team lost to South Africa in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup, here at Bay Oval on Monday. England batter Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones's knocks of 62 and 53 runs respectively went in vain as Marizanne Kapp's five wickets haul helped South Africa defeat England by three wickets.

"Painful losing three close games in a row. We shot ourselves in the foot at times with our fielding. Batter like Wolvaardt, can't give her so many chances. It's not through lack of effort. Have to turn things around and keep believing. Would've liked 15-20 more. They bowled pretty well at the death, had clear plans to take pace off," said Heather Knight in the post-match presentation. "Couldn't quite get over the line and defend it. Have no other option, have to win that game and win that well (against India). Have to turn it around very quickly. We will be gutted, will be sad faces in the dugout. But we'll have to get everyone up. It's not through lack of effort as I said," she added.

Marizanne Kapp was the star with the ball for South Africa with a maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. She led the bowling attack in the absence of Shabnim Ismail, who had to go off the field after bowling only five overs. Sophie Ecclestone provide the breakthrough for England as she dismissed Mignon du Preez at 8 runs. Going into the final five overs, South Africa needed 31 with four wickets in hand. Later Marizanne Kapp (32) was dismissed by Anya Shrubsole. Trisha Chetty alongside Shabnim Ismail took South Africa to their win in the last over thriller and remained unbeaten in the tournament. (ANI)

