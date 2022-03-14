International football friendly against Belarus on "as of now": Stimac

National football team coach Igor Stimac on Monday said India's international friendly against Belarus next week is on ''as of now'' though the AIFF is in constant touch with FIFA about ''possible sanctions'' against the European country, which has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials have said that India was trying to avoid playing against Belarus on March 26 in Manama, Bahrain amid a global sporting boycott of Russia and Belarus.

The world football body FIFA has suspended Russia but has not announced any such measure for Belarus as yet.

''It is regular. We are going to Bahrain to face them (Bahrain). Bahrain is hosting these games. So, as of now, the game is on,'' Stimac said during a virtual press conference when asked about the status of the match against Belarus.

''We are in daily touch with the FIFA about everything, what is going on in Ukraine and about possible sanctions (on Belarus) but as far as we are concerned, the game is on.'' India, without talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri who is out due to an injury, will play against hosts Bahrain on March 23 before taking on Belarus match three days later. These two international friendly matches are a part of India's preparation for the Asian Cup final-round qualifiers to be held in Kolkata in June. India will play Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia at the Salt Lake Stadium from June 8 to 14 in Group D matches.

''We are favorites in the group, we are hosting the group and there is nothing we should complain about. But we should earn it on the pitch,'' Stimac said when asked about the Asian Cup qualifiers.

''The other three teams will also fight for qualification, we cannot take anyone easy. We should not look at the rankings of the teams. We should earn it on the pitch and that is how we are going to prepare.'' The winners of the six groups and five best second-placed teams across groups will make it to the Asian Cup in China in 2023. The matches of the six groups will be held in different countries.

Stimac said he is looking forward to testing various combinations during the two international friendly matches in Manama to prepare for different scenarios during the Asian Cup qualifiers in June.

''We are going to prepare various combinations. As a contender for first place in the group, we need to think about playing attacking football, playing with more players forward, risking more.''

