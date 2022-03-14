Left Menu

Pink-ball Test: Chasing mammoth target of 447, SL 151/4 at tea on Day 3

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets in the opening session of the day, while Ravindra Jadeja accounted for the other visiting batter as Sri Lanka added 123 runs to their overnight score. India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.Brief Scores India 252 and 303 for 9 declared.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:17 IST
Pink-ball Test: Chasing mammoth target of 447, SL 151/4 at tea on Day 3
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka were 151 for 4 at tea on the third day while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs to win the second Test against India here on Monday.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (67 not out) and Kusal Mendis (54) shared 97 runs for the second wicket before Sri Lanka lost tree wickets in quick succession.

At the break, Niroshan Dickwella (10 not out) was giving Karunaratne company at the crease with the visitors still needing 296 more runs for an unlikely win. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets in the opening session of the day, while Ravindra Jadeja accounted for the other visiting batter as Sri Lanka added 123 runs to their overnight score. India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared. Sri Lanka: 109 and 151 for 4 in 39 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 67 batting, Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 2/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022