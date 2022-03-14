Pink-ball Test: Chasing mammoth target of 447, SL 151/4 at tea on Day 3

Sri Lanka were 151 for 4 at tea on the third day while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs to win the second Test against India here on Monday.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (67 not out) and Kusal Mendis (54) shared 97 runs for the second wicket before Sri Lanka lost tree wickets in quick succession.

At the break, Niroshan Dickwella (10 not out) was giving Karunaratne company at the crease with the visitors still needing 296 more runs for an unlikely win. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets in the opening session of the day, while Ravindra Jadeja accounted for the other visiting batter as Sri Lanka added 123 runs to their overnight score. India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared. Sri Lanka: 109 and 151 for 4 in 39 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 67 batting, Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 2/40).

